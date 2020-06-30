Rick Scott on Coronavirus Mask Mandates: ‘Give Us More Information’ — ‘Quit Telling Us What to Do with Our Lives’

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) urged governments to back off the mandates and make a case for the measures they are mandating.

According to Scott, if the proper information is given, people will “make better decisions,” including wearing masks and social distancing.

“I think every level of government ought to give us more information,” he said. “I mean, I went through — when I was governor, we had four hurricanes. I didn’t mandate people evacuate. I said, here are the facts. Here’s a checklist. Here’s what I believe you ought to do. And they did it. Here’s — our federal government needs to give us more information on the therapeutics, what’s working, what’s not working, more information on the vaccines. At the local and state level, why don’t they just tell us, this business, they have — they have employees or customers with coronavirus. Guess what? We won’t go there. But why — instead of shutting down every business, why don’t they give us — assume we are smart, logical, have common sense? I grew up in a poor family. My parents might have been poor, but they weren’t dumb.”

“And so give us more information,” Scott added. “We will all make better decisions. We will wear masks. We will social distance. We will avoid the bad places. I mean, people want to stay — stay alive. Give us more information. That’s what they ought to do. Don’t mandate. Quit telling us what to do with our lives. We — we want to be in business. We want to get our jobs back. We want to make a living. We want our kids in school. So, let us make our own decisions.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor