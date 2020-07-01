Atlanta Mayor Bottoms: ‘We’re Now Paying For’ Reopening ‘So Aggressively’

During a town hall on MSNBC on Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said that Georgia is “paying for” “opening up so aggressively,” with an increase in coronavirus cases, and that because of rates of other health conditions, Atlanta is “at even higher risk.”

Bottoms said, “I’m extremely concerned. I was looking at our numbers today. We are up almost 20% from seven days ago. And so, it is — as you know, we were one of the first states to open up. And so, I think that opening up so aggressively, we’re now paying for it on the back end. And when you look at the rates of asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, especially in black and brown communities, it puts Atlanta at even higher risk.”

