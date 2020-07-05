WaPo’s Rubin: Trump’s Speeches Are ‘Hateful’ — He Is ‘Going to War with Fellow Americans’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin argued President Donald Trump’s recent speeches were a “hateful,” attempt to go to war with fellow Americans.

Rubin said, “I think he’s in a desperate position, and it seems as though he’s not even trying right now. When you look at polls, not only is Biden substantially ahead, but he’s over 50% in many of these polls. That means in order to win, Trump has to win back those voters. But he’s not winning back anyone. He is basically playing to that core group of voters who thrive on racial grievance, on resentment on fear. By approaching it in this way, he’s really cutting off any hope of ever extending his base of support. I think what you see is now Republicans around the country realize that he’s not really trying to win, and in order for them to survive, they’re going to have to be distancing one another.”

She continued, “I do want to point out sometimes we in the media make too little of how crazy the president sounds and look. These were bizarre speeches over the weekend. These were inflammatory, hateful, a-historic, going to war with fellow Americans.”

