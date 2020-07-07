DeVos: Withholding Funding from Schools That Won’t Reopen ‘Something to Be Looked At’ – We’re ‘Looking at This Very Seriously’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stated that withholding funding from schools that refuse to reopen is “something to be looked at” and she is “looking at this very seriously.”

DeVos said that the resistance to reopening schools is “more an issue of adults who are more interested in their own issues than they are about serving their students.”

Host Tucker Carlson then asked, “So, can the Department of Education withhold federal funding to schools that won’t comply with common sense and science?”

DeVos responded, “Well, that’s definitely something to be looked at.”

Carlson followed up by asking, “How seriously are you looking at withholding that funding if they continue to hurt children?”

DeVos responded, “We are looking at this very seriously. This is a very serious issue across the country. Kids have got to continue learning. Schools have got to open up. There has got to be concerted effort to address the needs of all kids and adults who are fearmongering and making excuses, simply have got to stop doing it and turn their attention on what is right for students and for their families.”

