Michigan Gov. Whitmer on Reopening: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Bullied into Moving Before It’s Safe’

After dialing back reopening right before the July 4 holiday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) affirmed Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day” that she will not be “bullied” into reopening her state too quickly amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer said the state is going to continue to monitor the numbers, as Michigan has seen an uptick in cases in recent weeks during its phased-in reopening of the economy, but she stressed the state would not move to reopen “before it’s safe.”

“We, you know, have a phased-in re-engagement of our economy, and I had hoped to take the rest of the state to Phase 5, but we dialed it back right before the Fourth of July because we see these numbers increasing,” Whitmer advised. “So, not having bars that are serving indoors, that’s one thing. But, you know, we’re going to continue to monitor the numbers. If they keep moving up, we’re going to dial back if we have to. And that’s the last thing any of us wants. I’ve got to tell you, I want to re-engage this economy more than anyone, but I’m not going to do it if it is too risky to do so. And that’s why we’re seeing focus on the epidemiology. I’m not going to be bullied into moving before it’s safe. And if we have to move back, we’re going to.”

