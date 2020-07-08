GOP Rep. Biggs: If We’re Solely Relying on Coronavirus Task Force, It’s a ‘Problem’

In a Wednesday interview on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) discussed his call to dismantle the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Biggs said he is not discounting Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci and his knowledge, but said the doctor’s “time has come and gone.” The congressman from Arizona noted the “quandaries of inconsistencies and contradictions” from Fauci regarding masks and the spread of the virus without any data or evidence to back up what he says, adding Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx “engender hysteria and panic.”

“[T]hey engender hysteria and panic instead of taking these numbers, and we can’t do it because we have a short window here,” Biggs advised of Fauci and Birx.

He continued, “I’m not discounting the advice of medical doctors. I talk to doctors on a regular basis, I talk to doctors who are treating patients, who are treating COVID cases. I’m talking to people who make public health policy decisions, I’m talking to epidemiologists as well. If you’re relying solely on Fauci on Birx, that is a problem because they are not taking into account the granular data that is available in states like Arizona. They are taking a broad swath, and they are applying it to the entire nation.”

