McCarthy: ‘Real Chance That We Can Find Common Ground’ on Police Reform

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer Reports,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that he thinks there is an opportunity for police reform to be resurrected and common ground can be found between Republicans and Democrats. McCarthy said that there are bipartisan talks taking place and because the talks are “outside of the scope of Speaker Pelosi” “there is a real chance that we can find common ground.”

Host Bill Hemmer asked, “Is there the opportunity here for a Lazarus moment as Sen. Scott just mentioned?”

McCarthy responded, “Yes, there is. I’ve been talking to Karen Bass as well. There’s a number of Republicans talking with Democrats. The real challenge was that the Democrats, the way they brought it to the floor, not allowing one amendment, from either side, so it’s hard to find compromise and a solution if you don’t allow the debate and the opportunity. So, now we’re having that, and it’s outside of the scope of Speaker Pelosi. So, there is a real chance that we can find common ground.”

He added that there is “really an opportunity that we could find common ground with Karen Bass, Tim Scott, and others and make this happen.”

