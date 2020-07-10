TX Gov. Abbott: ‘Only Way We Can Prevent Texas From Being Shut Down’ Is for Everybody to Wear a Mask

While speaking with NBC News’ “Today,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) warned another shutdown might be necessary to prevent the current rapid spread of the coronavirus in his state.

NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake detailed how first responders in Texas are “struggling to keep up” with the virus numbers “surging across the state.”

“The coronavirus is spreading so rapidly across the state of Texas,” Abbott told NBC News.

Abbott, who issued a statewide mask mandate last week, urged the people of Texas to wear a mask to prevent the state from being shut down again.

“The only way we can prevent Texas from being shut down is for everybody to adopt this practice of wearing a face mask,” he advised.

According to Haake, the recent surge in Texas could delay the reopening of schools by at least a month. He added Abbott said a broad statewide shutdown “would be a last resort.”

“[T]he governor has said a broad statewide shutdown would be a last resort, something he is desperate to avoid,” Haake stated. “He’s already closed bars, and there’s been some pressure from local officials in places like Dallas and Houston to go a little bit further and close indoor dining and maybe also gyms — essentially any place where you are inside and can’t wear your mask at all times.”

