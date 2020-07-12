Pelosi: Trump, DeVos ‘Messing with the Health of Our Children’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump and his Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s plan to reopen schools is “messing with the health of our children.”

Guest host Dana Bash asked Pelosi about the interview she just completed with Devos.

Bash said, “Given what you just heard briefly, are you confident that students and teachers will go back to school in the fall?”

Pelosi said, “No. I think what we heard from the secretary was malfeasance and dereliction of duty. This is appalling. They’re messing, they’re messing, — the president and his administration are messing with the health of our children.”

She added, “We all want our children to go back to school. Teachers do, parents do, and children do. But they must go back safely. And when you hear what the administration is saying, we know that they have no appreciation for the failure that has brought us to this point. Going back to school presents the biggest risk for the spread of the coronavirus. They ignore science, and they ignore governance in order to make this happen. If there are CDC guidelines, they should be requirements.”

