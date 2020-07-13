McConnell: We’ll Begin Another Relief Bill Next Week

During an interview with WRVK Rockcastle County Radio on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that the Senate will likely pass another coronavirus relief package, which the Senate will start considering next week. McConnell further stated that liability protections and helping schools return in the fall will be key planks of the bill.

McConnell said that while he is concerned about the amount that has been added to the debt, “We probably will do one more package. … The Senate is out of session this week. But next week, we’ll be beginning a new bill.”

McConnell then laid out some of the key points of the bill. He stated that he thinks liability protections for healthcare providers and schools will “absolutely be a part of any bill that we pass.”

He continued that it’s impossible to “have a normal country if kids are not back in school. So, we will focus heavily on education, to help K-12 and colleges and universities get back up and running in the fall.”

McConnell further stated that the economy cannot be shut down again and that he thinks that passing this relief bill will be more difficult than passing the last one was.

