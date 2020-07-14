Breitbart’s Pollak on Roger Stone: Trump Supporters Not Entitled to a Fair Trial According to Dems, Media, Deep State

Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak, author of “Red November: Will the Country Vote Red for Trump or Red for Socialism?,” during Monday’s Fox News Channel broadcast of “Hannity” sounded off on President Donald Trump commuting Roger Stone’s 40-year prison sentence and the backlash the president has received over the commutation.

Pollak pointed out how the civil rights movement was about fighting for due process, justice and fairness, arguing the left, the media, and the deep state are “throwing the civil rights movement aside” in Stone’s case because of his Trump support.

“It shows you how radical the Democrats, the media, the deep state have become,” Pollak told host Sean Hannity. “The civil rights movement was based on fighting for due process, fighting for justice and fairness and impartial trials. The Scottsboro Boys, for example, falsely accused, tried by an all-white, racist jury. They had to fight for their freedom. And now, you have the left completely throwing the civil rights movement aside, the sixth amendment to the Constitution. They want to go for police officers. They want to go for Republicans, conservatives, anyone they can. Nobody is entitled to a fair trial, according to the Democrats, the media, the deep state, if they support Donald Trump or if they are in the wrong political camp, even the wrong racial-ethnic camp. We have come a long way from the civil rights movement.”

