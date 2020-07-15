Rick Perry on Attempt to Turn Texas ‘Purple’: ‘I Don’t Even Worry About That’ — ‘Going to Be a Beatdown of Monumental Proportions’

Former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry weighed in on speculation and hope from the left that Texas is shifting more purple and could go more Democrat in 2020 from its usual GOP as presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden has launched his first ad in Texas.

Perry, a former Republican governor of Texas, said the notion that Texas is turning purple “has been going on the last 20 years.”

“It is the same thing that has been going on the last 20 years,” Perry told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria.” “Every election cycle, the Democrats say, ‘Ahh, this time we are taking Texas back.’ And the fact is, you know, every now and then they get close with kind of a sexy candidate. Beto came on, and everybody seemed to think he was the hottest, newest thing, and there were a lot of young people that went and voted that one time.”

He continued, “Two things happened have happened here: You no longer can vote straight-ticket voting in Texas. That was done away with by the legislature, and I think rightly so. People don’t just come in without thinking or knowing who they are voting for. So, the idea that Texas is going to turn red — I hope they come and spend a bunch of money here trying to beat John Cornyn. John Cornyn is going to beat MJ Hegar. I mean, it is going to be a beatdown of monumental proportions. Texas is going to stay red. I don’t even worry about that.”

