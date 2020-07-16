De Blasio: Kids Will Be in School 2-3 Times a Week, We’ll Have Childcare for 100,000 Kids

During a press conference on Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stated that the city will have the typical child go to school in a classroom two or three times a week, but the city will provide childcare for 100,000 families to help those who can’t work if they don’t have childcare.

De Blasio said that there will be a “blended learning approach, where the typical child goes two or three days a week to school, in the classroom.”

He continued, “But so many parents have also said that they can’t make it work if they don’t get more childcare. We have been working at — since we saw the results of that survey. And we obviously knew this was an imperative. We’ve been trying to find every way to create new childcare and to build it from scratch, honestly. Because we’re having to create something that didn’t exist before on this scale to accommodate a new need and a new reality. We initially said, how much could we do? And we thought maybe we could do 50,000 childcare seats. And then we realized, with a blended format, that actually turns into 100,000 families that can be served. We’re going to use every conceivable space: community centers, libraries, cultural organizations, whatever we can find in communities.”

