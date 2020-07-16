Watch: Mary Trump Accuses President Trump of Using N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs

Thursday on MSNBC, during a preview of Rachel Maddow’s interview, Mary Trump claimed that she has heard her uncle, President Donald Trump, use anti-Semitic slurs and the N-word.

Maddow said, “I have to press you on it a little bit just to ask if the president, if your uncle, was an exception to that in your family or if he — if you ever heard — you ever heard him express either his anti-Semitic slurs, or the N-word, or other racist slurs or other sentiments like that. Do you mean this was an ambient thing in your family, but you can’t say you ever heard it from him, or did you hear it from him, too?”

“Oh yeah, of course, I did,” she replied. “And I don’t think that should surprise anybody, given how virulently racist he is today.”

Maddow asked, “Have you heard the president use the N-word?”

Trump said, “Yeah.”

Maddow asked, “And anti-Semitic smears specifically?”

Trump said, “Yes.”

