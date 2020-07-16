WH CoS Meadows: ‘Very Near Future, Early Next Week’ Trump Admin Will Address ‘Tragic Scenes’ in Big Cities

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he anticipated as soon as “early next week” action from the Trump administration to address the threat of violence in big cities in the United States.

“This is all about safe cities and about this president, not only looking across Washington, D.C., but looking across the country to look at what is happening in our cities and in our towns and in our communities, and saying that we cannot tolerate a lawless society, where anarchy reigns and where rioters actually have more rights than perhaps the police departments,” he said. “And so we’re not only getting engaged. We have had a number of discussions with Attorney General Barr and Secretary Wolf. But, as they look to come together, it’s not just that they’re going to get engaged in some cities, but it’s making sure that the rule of law is actually there for the benefit of moms and dads and aunts and uncles across this country.”

“And so you will see that in the very near future, early next week, as we start to address some of the tragic scenes that have been happening in our big cities,” Meadows added. “When we look at what happens — when you see children that are shot in their driveways and in their cars and in their communities, your heart goes out to them. We have got to do something about it. We have a president in the Oval Office that’s willing to address that.”

