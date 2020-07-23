Cotton: NYT Runs ‘Explicit Chinese Communist Propaganda,’ but Not Op-Eds from GOP Sens.

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to the New York Times running the op-ed “My Relatives in Wuhan Survived. My Uncle in New York Did Not” by Dr. Yi Rao, a molecular neurobiologist in China, by saying the paper “will run explicit Chinese Communist propaganda, but they can’t run op-eds from Republican senators.”

Cotton said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:30] “So, I guess the New York Times op-ed page now will run explicit Chinese Communist propaganda, but they can’t run op-eds from Republican senators. Let’s take a closer look at this author. He was a Chinese national. He immigrated here. He even naturalized to the United States, swore allegiance to our nation, and said he wanted to be an American citizen, but then he left and went back to China and renounced his citizenship, apparently because he didn’t like George W. Bush’s policies. There’s no doubt that this is just another effort by the Chinese Communist Party to exercise influence operations through the organs of American culture and media. It’s disappointing to see the New York Times run propaganda like this, but it’s not terribly surprising.”

