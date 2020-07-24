FNC’s Wallace: ‘White House and Republicans Can’t Get Their Act Together’ on Pandemic Relief

Friday on Fox News Channel anchor Chris Wallace said President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers couldn’t “get their act together” on the next round of stimulus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wallace said, “We are just talking about the Republican plan here. The plan between the White House and the Senate Republican majority. They were supposed to have that Wednesday. Then they were supposed to have it Thursday. Now Mitch McConnell is talking about Monday. Meanwhile, the House Democrats passed their plan, a $3 trillion plan back in May, and they’re saying, why the delay?”

Wallace noted benefits like loans to small businesses to cover payrolls and enhanced unemployed payments are lapsing by the “end of the month.”

He continued, “If the Republicans are not even going to have their plan until the last week of this month, then they’ve got to negotiate with the Democrats. Meanwhile, the Democrats are saying, what took you so long?”

He added, “One of the big issues is, and we saw it on the Fox News polls that show Joe Biden with a big lead in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Michigan — and one of the questions people were asked was who do you trust more to handle the coronavirus, and Biden leads by double-digits in all three of those states on that specific issue, and when the White House and Republicans can’t get their act together — and they’ve had as I say, over two months since the Democrats passed their bill to come up with their version of the relief package and get this done — it only hurts them.”

