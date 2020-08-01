Carlson Rips CNN for Omitting China in NBA Commish Interview — ‘Get a Pass from the Media’ by Being Woke

Friday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson slammed CNN and host Wolf Blitzer for failing to mention China in a 16-minute-long interview with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host attributed the omission to the NBA’s pursuit of being “woke.”

Partial transcript as follows:

CARLSON: Yesterday, CNN aired a 16-minute interview with the Commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver. In cable news time, that’s eternity and they needed it because there’s a lot to discuss with Silver, not least the NBA’s long and very close relationship with the communist government of China, the government that’s sending minorities to reeducation camps, and facilitating slave labor.

But those questions never got asked. Instead, a cascade of softballs. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WOLF BLITZER, CNN ANCHOR: Commissioner, I assume you would cancel the NBA season, Adam, if that was the right — that would be the right thing to do if it involved the player’s health and safety and other personnel, coaches, et cetera. You would just end the season, right?

What will it be like watching these games on TV to the cause of racial justice in our country?

How do you see the NBA’s role and your role as Commissioner when it comes to supporting those players?

How do you think whoever wins the NBA title should be remembered?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Wow. How to powerful people get a pass from the media? Simple. By being woke. The NBA painted Black Lives Matter on its courts. It allows its players to kneel for the National Anthem giving the finger to the country that made this sport possible.