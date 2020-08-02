Dem Rep. Raskin: GOP Has Turned into a Trump ‘Cult’

Sunday on MSNBC, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said the Republican Party has become a “religious cult” of President Donald Trump.

Raskin said, “Well, it took us more than three months on this committee, The Coronavirus Response Committee, to get the Republicans to stop fighting us about having to wear masks to committee meetings. In other words, the House committee that is supposed to be managing the crisis and coming one legislation to deal with it has had to spend its time fighting Jim Jordan and other members of the committee who have refused to wear masks as some sort of ideological protest. Against what? This isn’t taking place in other countries around the world.”

He continued, “There’s an entire political party here that has turned itself into a religious cult. If Donald Trump says we don’t wear masks, they don’t wear masks. And then there are no critical thinking skills applied. I guess word has not gotten back that even the president at least half hardly began to embrace masks. So I’m outraged on behalf of the staff. There were Republican staff members for Gohmert calling the press to saying, he makes us come to work, and he berates us. He hackles us if we wear masks. I mean, that’s astonishing this is taking place. But that gives you the mentality of the party that’s supposed to be in control of the plague. And you see why it is out of control, and why no one else is anywhere near America, it goes right to the heart of the operation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN