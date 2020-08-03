Garry Kasparov: ‘Anything But Landslide Victory for Dem Ticket’ May Lead to ‘Doomsday Scenario’

In a Monday interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Russian chess legend and Renew Democracy Initiative chairman Garry Kasparov weighed in on the upcoming 2020 elections.

Kasparov warned that “anything but landslide victory” for the Democrats would be a “catastrophe” and “doomsday scenario” because another President Donald Trump presidency is a “dream” for Russia President Vladimir Putin and every authoritarian regime in the world.

“Anything but landslide victory for Democratic ticket may lead to this kind can of catastrophe, to this doomsday scenario,” Kasparov outlined. “Because I think if Trump has one chance of staying in power by violating if not the laws but some kind of traditions and just finding the loopholes and, sadly, there are too many in the current regulations, he will definitely use it. And the country being divided, fighting against each other, that’s a dream not only for Putin but for every authoritarian regime in the world.”

“[G]iving Trump any chance of surviving politically and staying in power could be disastrous for America,” he added. “And of course, it will lead to the collapse of the alliances like NATO. And many American allies — traditional allies — in the world will have to think again so how they should position themselves. And every country that’s stuck in the middle will have to … cut deals with the authoritarian regime to survive.”

