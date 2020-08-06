Biden: Illegal Immigrants Who Work ‘Should Have Access’ to Subsidized Health Care

During an interview at the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention released on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that illegal immigrants who are working in America and paying taxes, “should have access to health care. They should have access to what everybody else has access to.”

NPR host Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked, “In your platform, you’d extend medical benefits to DACA recipients, but what about the workers who have no protection, specifically farm workers now deemed essential to make Americans sure that they have food on their table, should undocumented immigrants also be able to get subsidized health care?”

Biden responded, “If they are working in the United States of America and they are paying taxes, they should have access to health care. They should have access to what everybody else has access to.”

He added that “not all undocumented workers are working.” And that everyone, regardless of their immigration status, “should have access to a vaccine — if and when it occurs — should have access to testing and treatment and hospitalization, if it relates to the virus. And that should occur, period.”

