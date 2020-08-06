Graham: Sally Yates Testimony a ‘Bad Day for Jim Comey’ — ‘About as Radioactive as You Can Get’

During an interview that aired on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” on Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates’ testimony earlier in the day before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Yates, who briefly served as the acting attorney general, told the Senate panel former FBI Director James Comey went “rogue” in his pursuit of the 2016 Trump campaign.

“Here’s what I can prove, that Jim Comey has become radioactive — people are running away from him like he’s got the plague,” he said. “Rosenstein said, no, I wouldn’t have signed the warrant if I knew then what I know now. Sally Yates threw him under the bus, that he went rogue, that he set up General Flynn for, as you say, to manufacture a crime. So what’s the takeaway here? That Comey set on top of one of the most corrupt investigations, Crossfire Hurricane, in the history of the FBI, and the rats are jumping ship. Bad day for Jim Comey.”

Graham said while he did not know how U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation was going to proceed. However, he laid out his plans as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I don’t know what Durham’s going to do, but I know what the hell I’m going to do,” Graham added. “I’m going to call the intel analyst and the case agent who interviewed the Russian sub-source in January, March and April, and asked them once you found out the dossier was a bunch of garbage, did you tell anybody about it? And I’ll be shocked if they didn’t tell McCabe and Comey. So we’ll get to the bottom of it. Stay tuned. All I can tell you is that Jim Comey is about as radioactive as you can get. If you don’t believe me, ask Sally Yates.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor