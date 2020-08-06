Loeffler: WNBA Has Gone from a League of Tolerance, Unity, Diversity to Intolerant

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) criticized the WNBA’s embrace of activism in a highly politicized time.

Loeffler, who is also a part-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, called out the league for diverting from playing basketball to putting a heavy focus on politics.

“It really proves my point — this isn’t about playing basketball,” she said of some of the league’s players’ support of Raphael Warnock, one of Loeffler’s opponents. “It’s about playing politics. And it truly is about politics. Look, everyone has a right to choose who they want to vote for, but because I stood up for our American flag, suggested that we replace that with the divisive idea of this political organization, Black Lives Matter.”

“Not the statement, we all agree with the statement, but this political organization that wants to defund the police, it promotes anti-Semitism and violence, it doesn’t believe in the nuclear family,” Loeffler continued. “We are talking moms and dads. I said, how can the league support that? Let’s stand for the flag. And in fact, the players have walked out during the National Anthem. So I had to draw the line, and I had to speak out.”

Loeffler said she has detected the change in the league’s values as it has become more political.

“We’ve gone from a league of being one of tolerance and unity and diversity to being intolerant,” she added. “And I think that’s a cautionary tale. This is the direction. This is emblematic of what’s happening across the country. This isn’t about me. I’m standing up because I have a platform for Americans that feel like they can’t have a voice. I’m speaking out. I worry about the student, the business owner, the employee who feels like they are silenced because of this. So I will not stop speaking out.”

