Swalwell: Report on Election Interference ‘Trying to Conflate Threats’ on China, Iran, and Russia ‘to Protect’ Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) reacted to National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina’s statement on threats to the 2020 election coming from Russia, China, and Iran by stating that “They are truly trying to conflate threats, I believe, to protect the president.”

Host Joy Reid asked, “What do you make of the fact that there’s all this other information too about Iran and China. Do you worry that that information is being included in order to get it past Donald Trump, meaning, have something in there to both-sides it so that people say, oh wait, there are also countries helping Biden. That is something that sort of sprang to mind when I heard that they’re talking, not just about Russia, but about these other countries. Am I being too paranoid about that?”

Swalwell responded, “No, you’re exactly right, Joy. There is only one country that has a preferred candidate that they are willing to actually help, and the assessment is that Russia is trying to help Donald Trump and to tear down Joe Biden. And for the director of national intelligence to conflate all of these threats, it would be like the weather forecast leading with a snowstorm in the Rockies and a lightning strike in the Midwest, and at the bottom of the hour saying, oh yeah, a category 5 hurricane is going to hit the east coast. They are truly trying to conflate threats, I believe, to protect the president.”

