Beto O’Rourke Predicts Biden Will Be First Dem Since 1976 to Win Texas

In a Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” former Texas congressman and once-2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke provided a bold prediction in the upcoming presidential election.

According to O’Rourke, presumptive nominee former Vice President Joe Biden will be the first Democratic nominee to win Texas since 1976 when Jimmy Carter beat incumbent President Gerald Ford.

“What’s changed since 2018 is, one, this is a presidential election cycle, which favors Democratic voter turnout,” O’Rourke told host Kasie Hunt. “Two, you have the absolute train wreck of the Trump presidency, which has killed more than 162,000 of our fellow Americans, almost 8,900 of our fellow Texans, it’s put kids in cages, it’s lost lives of six of them on the U.S.-Mexico border, and 23 people were slaughtered a year ago in my hometown because of Donald Trump calling immigrants an invasion, infestation, describing them as animals and treating them as such. All that is on the minds of Texas voters. And when you match that with a Democratic nominee like Joe Biden, who is focused on bringing this deeply divided country together again, he will become the first Democratic nominee since 1976 to claim the 38 electoral college votes in this state.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent