CNN’s Diamond: Possible RNC Acceptance Speech at Gettysburg ‘Could Be Controversial’ Because Trump a ‘Defender of Confederate Symbols’

Monday on CNN, network correspondent Jeremy Diamond weighed in on the speculation that President Donald Trump would give his Republican presidential nomination acceptance speech in Gettysburg, PA.

According to Diamond, such a move could be “controversial” because Trump has defended “Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals.”

“[W]e’ve reported that President Trump is considering delivering his GOP nomination acceptance speech from the White House. But amid from criticism of that potential venue, the president is now floating another one. This time he’s talking about the hallowed Civil War battlefield in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. But that could be controversial, too, particularly because this is a president who has positioned himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals.”

The Battle of Gettysburg fought in July 1863 was considered a crushing defeat for the Confederacy and a turning point in favor of the Union in the American Civil War. The Confederate Army, under the command of General Robert E. Lee, lost 28,000 men compared to 23,000 from the Union side.

(h/t Newsbusters)

Follow on Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor