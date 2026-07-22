Fetterman to Mamdani: You’re Mad at Bibi Because He Killed Terrorists ‘You Admire’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) threat to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was just playing to the fringe and said to Mamdani, “I know you’re angry at Netanyahu because he killed a lot of people you admire, whether, like, it’s Sinwar or Nasrallah or [Khamenei] in Iran.”

Fetterman said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:10] “Mamdani or some of the other freak shows that are winning some of these primaries are now hostile and intensely anti-Israel, really just raging antisemitism in a lot of the statements that these people have made right now.”

He added, “You are a Mayor, dude. You’re a Mayor. You can fix a pothole. You can take out the trash. But you can’t order people to arrest anybody, any more than I could have him arrested if he goes to Pennsylvania. That’s — it’s a joke and he’s a clown. … So, sit down, you know you’re a clown and you are just going to pander to the fringe, and that’s part of your base, and I know you’re angry at Netanyahu because he killed a lot of people you admire, whether, like, it’s Sinwar or Nasrallah or [Khamenei] in Iran.”

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