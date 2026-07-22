WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has defended her stance on keeping biological men out of women’s sports and is making no apologies.

Speaking with ESPN this week, Cunningham expressed support for keeping biological men out of women’s sports.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” Cunningham told ESPN.

“I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she added.

Her comments sparked severe backlash from the online left, prompting her to double down in a press conference on Wednesday.

“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense, and I think I will always believe in that. “I think it’s really important to protect children.” “

“I don’t dislike anyone,” she added. ” I’m there to love, but I’m also there to love biological women.”

A strong majority of Americans, including Democrats, support keeping men out of women’s sports, which the Supreme Court affirmed in a 6-3 decision last month.

The Indiana Fever neither defended nor denounced Cunningham’s statement, opining she had a right to voice her thoughts.

“Our players are thoughtful adults with their own perspectives and voices, and those views are their own. We are committed to welcoming fans from every background and treating everyone with respect, and that’s what guides us as an organization,” the organization said.

Reactions against Cunningham following her comments on Wednesday were even more forceful than the first time.