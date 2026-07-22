Caitlin Clark’s Strange Image on Cover of NBA 2K27 Stirs Controversy

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be featured on the cover of the NBA 2K27 Deluxe Edition, albeit with a strange image that drew scrutiny from online fans.

While fans certainly welcomed the WNBA great being featured on the global cover, they took issue with the fact it bore little resemblance to Clark, with many seeing it looked like CGI or AI.

“Weird to put someone else’s face on her. They don’t do that for NBA cover athletes,” said sports journalist Darren Rovell.

Others were more blunt.

As noted by the New York Post, Angel Reese made the cover of the WNBA-specific 2K26 game last year.

“Several other star WNBA players, including Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, and Sabrina Ionescu, have been on the WNBA cover,” it added.

“Clark joins Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and ex-Bulls star Derrick Rose as the featured cover athletes for the 2K27 edition. Wembanyama is on the standard edition, while the ultra version depicts Rose during his time with the Bulls,” it added. “2K did not announce a WNBA edition, leading fans to believe that the company is foregoing that edition to honor Clark with the more mainstream NBA deluxe edition.”