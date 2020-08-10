Dem Rep. Connolly: Trump Trying to ‘Interfere’ in 2020 Election by Going After Postal Service, Vote-by-Mail

In a Monday appearance on “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-VA) accused President Donald Trump of trying to “interfere” in the 2020 presidential election by attacking the U.S. Postal Service.

Connolly questioned the timing of Trump wanting to ensure “efficiency and organization” at the Postal Service.

“We’re about seven weeks away from the first votes being cast, most of them initially probably by mail, and all of a sudden you want to have efficiency and organization, which just so happens to have the corollary effect of slowing down delivery of mail. Connect the dots.”

Host Jim Sciutto clarified, “Are you saying — say it directly, is this an attempt by the president, do you believe, to interfere in the election?”

“Absolutely,” Connolly replied. “The president has not, to his credit, not been subtle about this. He has said that voting by mail is a threat to him and to Republican … and creates fraud and so forth and so on even though we actually have lots of empirical data that states that have gone all mail voting who actually have almost no fraud and actually have smooth elections. But those facts notwithstanding, he is afraid of people voting by mail in large numbers because of the pandemic and one way to suppress that vote, and there are experts in the vote suppression, is to slow down the delivery of mail. The failure of your ballot to get there.”

