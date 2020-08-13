ESPN’s Rhoden: Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban Want College Football for Money — They ‘Probably Support POTUS 45’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” ESPN’s “The Undefeated” contributing writer William Rhoden suggested that the rationale behind Clemson University head football coach Dabo Swinney and University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban’s support of playing the 2020 college football season came down not just money but the support of President Donald Trump.

Trump had argued for college football to proceed earlier in the week.

Rhoden called for those that play to have a $10 million term life insurance policy but was skeptical that could occur because he deemed the players to be on a “plantation.”

“It’s all about money,” Rhoden said. “That’s all it’s about — you got these guys, Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban — all those guys probably support POTUS 45. That’s what makes it even worse. And you have these young people that are asked to come and play for free so that they could support the softball team, the lacrosse team, so they could attract donations. It really is corrupt. The last thing I will say about this: If they really want these kids to play like that, they should be made to take out a $10 million term life insurance policy on each player. If they really want them to come back and play, then you pay for it. You know, they’re probably not going to do that because this is a plantation.”

“Yeah. Well, they are the cattle, right?” Reid replied.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor