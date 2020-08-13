Maxine Waters Predicts Kamala Harris Will Be President

Thursday on Spectrum News 1’s “Inside the Issues,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) predicted presumptive Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would be president after the American people get to know her in the role of vice president.

When asked why Harris’s presidential bid was not successful, Waters said, “Even though she had run in the state of California, she was not really known. It takes an awful lot to get known nationally. This is a big country, a big, diverse country. So she stepped out on the national scene to run for president rather rapidly. Of course, she had been in the United States Senate. Some people had witnessed that she was very competent member of the United States Senate who could question many of our witnesses in ways that would draw the kind of information that she is looking, but they still didn’t know her.”

She continued, “I want to tell you a lot of people are thinking ‘Well, not only is she competent and capable, and he picked the right person, but we love her ambition.’ So this may be the next president of the United States. So they will be ready for it because she would have shown who she is. She would have defined herself in ways that people have an appreciation for what she thinks, what that he cares about.”

She added, “She ran for president, and maybe someday she’ll run again. We don’t know.”

