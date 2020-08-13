Trump: AOC Will Primary Chuck Schumer, Defeat Him

Thursday, during an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” President Donald Trump remarked on how the so-called progressives were taking over the Democratic Party.

After mentioning Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) had lost his primary to a far-left candidate, Trump predicted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) would primary Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who is up in 2022, and then predicted she would defeat him.

“I’ve never heard of a politician that got elected, we are going to increase your taxes,” Trump explained. “This guy’s going around — and I’m not saying, you know, I’m not trying to — I’ve never seen it before. He got on television two days ago, says no, we’re going with tax increases. And I’m looking around, I’m going, maybe we’re from a different school. He is going to give, not tax increases, massive tax increases to pay for AOC’s plan. AOC was a poor student — I mean, I won’t say where she went to school, it doesn’t matter. This is not even a smart person, other than she’s got a good line of stuff. I mean she goes out and she yaps. These guys — and they’re all afraid of her because if you notice all of these progressives are beating the regular Democrats.”

“You know you look at Eliot Engel — poor Eliot Engel,” he continued. “He’s still going what happened? What happened? Has anybody seen what happened, what are the results? You lost, Eliot. He got whipped out. So these people are scaring, and Schumer’s going to get beaten. Yes, and Schumer’s going to get beaten by her, she’s going to run against Schumer. And he knows that, and he’s going to get beaten by her unless he can talk her out of doing it, he has no chance.”

Host Maria Bartiromo replied, “So, you think he’ll get beaten this November?”

“Chuck Schumer will be, in my opinion, AOC will run against Chuck Schumer for the Senate, yes. I mean, and I think she’ll win,” Trump replied. “Of course, she’s done so many bad things who knows whether or not she’ll get there.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor