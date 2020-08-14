Dem Rep. Dingell: ‘Women Are Scared to Death’ Trump Isn’t Keeping Them Safe in Pandemic

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) weighed in on the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Dingell told host Maria Bartiromo that she has been out speaking with women and learned they are “scared to death” that President Donald Trump has not been keeping them safe with how he has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t believe many of the polls out there have been very clear about this all summer, but I think that President Trump has one big problem,” Dingell stated. “This isn’t an economy election. It’s a COVID election, so … I’ve been out as I say. I was with a group of women who are — you know, suburban women aren’t just suburban women, they are complicated. Some of them are work and some are moms. They don’t know if kids are going to school, they don’t know how they are going to do child care and they have parents that will retire because of preexisting conditions, parents who need caregiving. Women are scared to death. People are scared to death.”

“We need to make sure that everyone is treated equally and have equal access to healthcare and a variety of other things,” she added. “But I want to go back to a point a minute ago, Maria. Those women he thinks are going to vote for him are worried about him because they don’t think he’s handling COVID right and they want someone who is going to keep them safe.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent