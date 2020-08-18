Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: ‘Reckoning’ Seen in Chicago ‘an Incredible Moment in Our Civic History’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday addressed President Donald Trump invoking her name while discussing the ongoing violence seen in her city.

Lightfoot said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the “reckoning” seen in Chicago and other cities related to “systemic racism” is “an incredible moment in our civic history.”

“Yes, we do absolutely have our challenges. We have people who are afraid and scared because of COVID-19,” Lightfoot told MSNBC’s Willie Geist. “We now have literally tens of thousands of people who are unemployed because of the economic downturn occasioned by the shutdowns that were necessary because of the president’s failed leadership on COVID-19. And we’re dealing with the reckoning across Chicago, as in many cities across the country, related to systemic racism, so we are on the front lines of an incredible moment in our civic history, not just in Chicago but across the country. I have to say, the remark about the bridges, one of the bridges we put up is near Trump Tower because our protesters and vigilantes would love nothing more than to attack Trump Tower. So, those little notes that I get from Eric Trump after every time that we’ve protected that property if they want us to stop, say the word.”

