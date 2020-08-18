Trump Adviser Cortes: DNC Was ‘an Indictment of America’ as ‘Dystopian, Racist Hellscape’

During an interview on the Fox News Channel’s coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday, Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Steve Cortes reacted to the first night of the convention by stating that it “was not a celebration of America. It was an indictment of America.” And “I didn’t even recognize the country that they were describing in this ridiculous, long commercial that they put on tonight. They were describing some sort of dystopian, racist hellscape.” Cortes also said that Democrats showed “their cynicism, their skepticism of this country.”

Cortes said, “It was clear that this was for a crowd in Brooklyn, NY, rather than in places like Beloit, WI. This was catering to Hollywood rather than the heartland. And it was not a celebration of America. It was an indictment of America. And I will tell you, as a proud American, I didn’t even recognize the country that they were describing in this ridiculous, long commercial that they put on tonight. They were describing some sort of dystopian, racist hellscape.”

Cortes later added that the Democrats showcased “their cynicism, their skepticism of this country. Again, this was an indictment that we saw tonight.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett