Schiff: Biden Showing ‘What the Country Can Be Again,’ Trump ‘Watches TV All Day and Tweets Bile’

Wednesday on Los Angeles television KTTV’s “Good Day L.A.” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the Democratic National Convention was presenting a choice between President Donald Trump, who “sits and watches TV all day and tweets bile.”

That he said was a contrast to former Vice President Joe Biden, who Schiff noted was a “person of such decency.”

Schiff said, “I think what Joe Biden is showing is what the country can be again. That we can come together and we can work on problems, that we don’t have to be so bitterly divided. A lot of that division is as a result of a president who gets up in the morning and is determined to find new and inventive ways to polarize us. Who seems to really enjoy it going on Twitter. I thought Bill Clinton summed it up well with the choice between a president who sits and watches TV all day and tweets bile versus a president who will try to bring us together. So I think we got a glimpse in this convention of how it might be again. How essentially the country can be brought together by a person of such decency like Joe Biden.”

