Durbin: Biden Will Give ‘Hopeful View of the Future of America’

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) on Thursday previewed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s acceptance speech that is scheduled later in the day during the Democratic National Convention.

Durbin said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that he expects Biden to provide a “hopeful view of the future of America” as the country expects to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.

“I think what you will hear from Joe Biden is pretty obvious: A hopeful view of the future of America that we can build this country, our economy, and conquer this virus in a positive way and move forward,” Durbin told host Sandra Smith. “That’s what people look for in an election and a campaign. They want a promise to the future, and I think that is what Joe Biden is going to address tonight.”

“The first concern is the coronavirus,” he added. “[Americans] realize that this president from the beginning has told them not to worry about a pandemic which has now taken over 170,000 American lives, that somehow this would mysteriously disappear at some point. He rejected the advice and counsel of the … medical experts. He even got us into a political contest in America about whether or not we should wear masks to protect ourselves and others. You know, this is not the … way to deal with a pandemic that is threatening so many lives in America.”

