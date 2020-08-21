Pence: DNC Only Focused on ‘Negative View of America’ — ‘Not a Word’ on Violence in Cities, China

In a Friday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Vice President Mike Pence sounded off on this week’s Democratic National Convention.

Pence noted the convention focused on a “negative view of America” and ignored the ongoing violence in cities across the country and the economic and strategic challenges the United States faces with China.

“I think the whole of the Democratic National Convention was a very, very negative view of America,” Pence advised. “And there was no attention paid to two of the most important challenges that our nation faces, either during the convention or during Joe Biden’s acceptance speech last night, and that is the violence that’s besetting the families in major cities across this country and, the economic and strategic challenge that we face with China. Not a word about that, as far as I could tell from Joe Biden last night and from any of the speakers. Instead, we heard that negative view, the criticism, the ad hominem attacks against the President of the United States.”

Pence then previewed next week’s Republican National Convention.

“We are going to talk about what this president has done to revive this economy, rebuild our military, strengthen the constitutional liberties with conservatives to our courts at every level,” he outlined. “But Joe Biden, the Democratic Party has been overtaken by the radical left. And while they didn’t talk about it very much, their agenda is higher taxes, socialized medicine, open borders, abortion on demand and efforts to cut and reduce support to law enforcement at a time of rising violence in our streets. And that’s a choice we’re going to make clear to the American people next week.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent