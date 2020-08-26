MSNBC’s O’Donnell: GOP Doesn’t Feel ‘Sympathetic’ about Blake Shooting – Has No Ideas About Handling Police Use of Deadly Force

During MSNBC’s coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention on Tuesday, host Lawrence O’Donnell stated that there isn’t any room in the GOP to address the Jacob Blake shooting and Republicans “don’t have any recommendations about what to do about it, how to handle police use of deadly force, how to try to control it, how to deal with the aftermath. There’s never been a proposal there,” and that Republicans don’t look at the Blake shooting and feel “sympathetic impulses or thoughts that they need to express about that.”

O’Donnell said, “I don’t think there’s any room for this party, the Republican Party, to really address anything about the Blake case. It’s just not something they have any kind of feel for. They don’t have any recommendations about what to do about it, how to handle police use of deadly force, how to try to control it, how to deal with the aftermath. There’s never been a proposal there, and so it’s not — it’s also not a place where they think there’s a single vote for them to mine, not a single vote. They don’t believe that their votes live in the section of our population that cares about the kind of fairness and basic due process that was denied to Mr. Blake, in the most horrendous possible way, that we’ve seen on video, with a police officer grabbing him by the t-shirt from behind, holding that t-shirt with one hand, pumping bullets into his back with the other. This is not — the Republican Party is not the party that looks at that and feels sympathetic impulses or thoughts that they need to express about that.”

