VIDEO: Runaway Tire Crashes into House at 65 MPH

A loose, runaway tire crashed into a house’s front porch at 65 mph, according to a now-viral video with more than 64,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon.

The video, which was captured on August 20, started out peacefully with the home’s front lawn intact and cars passing by on the road.

But things took a turn when a rogue wheel flew out of nowhere and crashed into the yard, with fresh smoke coming out of it.

The tire instantly bounced off a tree root and took out the house’s left pillar, before taking out the mailbox on the front lawn. The smoking tire even rings the doorbell before wiggling to a stop in the grass, still smoking from the road.

The video ends with a man in pink shorts surveying the damage and staring at the tire in bewilderment.

It is unclear what caused the tire to go rogue, but “wheel runoff crashes” happen due to wheels coming loose as a result of improper installation, the New York Post reported.

This is not the first time a rogue wheel has gone on a destructive rampage.

In July 2019, a rogue tire demolished an SUV after it bounced over the median on a New Jersey highway, and in December, a Georgia man was charged with failing to report an accident causing injury or death after a tire became loose from his pickup truck and killed a woman who was walking her dog.