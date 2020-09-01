Biden: Trump Won’t Condemn Far Right Violence — He Never Condemned KKK

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed President Donald Trump has refused to condemn violence on the far right during a Monday interview with WPXI’s anchor Lisa Sylvester.

Biden said, “If you notice, he hasn’t condemned anyone other than the radical left he calls, or whatever he’s calling them. The idea he can’t stand up and condemn the militia kind of activities. I think all the violence, the violence by protesters who break windows, who set fires, they should go to jail. That is not protesting. That is not protesting, that is rioting.”

He continued, “Who does he condemn? Does he condemn anybody? Does he condemn anybody on the right for the things they did? That young man, seventeen years old, killed a couple of people with a long gun, and does he condemn that? The militia, has he said anything? He didn’t even condemn the people who came out of the fields in Charlottesville, their veins bulging, carrying Nazi flags, and a young woman gets killed, and they ask him what he thinks, and he says there are very fine people on both sides. It’s an embarrassment.”

Sylvester asked, “Do you think the president has been stoking and inciting hatred and violence?”

Biden said, “Absolutely he has. Think about it. Name me any time, from the time he came down on the escalator in his golden hotel in New York. He said I’m going to get those Mexican rapists. That is what it is about from the beginning. When has he condemned anything that has occurred on the far right?”

Sylvester pressed, “Do you think he is actively, through encouraging these groups to take part in violence whether it’s in Wisconsin or whether it’s in Portland?”

He added, “I think the words of a president matter, and when they breathe hatred, those folks that are hiding under rocks come out. They give them oxygen. That is what happened. He hadn’t even condemned the Ku Klux Klan, yet all the way back, yes, I do.”

On Monday, August 14, 2017, President Trump condemned the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists after the violence in Charlottesville.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN