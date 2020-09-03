MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘I Certainly Should Have Been Sensitive’ to Muslim Stereotyping

Earlier this week, MSNBC’s Joy Reid took heat from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and others for referring to what she called “vigilantism” as “the way Muslims act.”

During her Wednesday program, Reid addressed the remarks, stopping short of an apology.

Instead, she said she should have been “sensitive” to using stereotypes.

“We have never had a president do that,” Reid said. “And he’s getting help from his party and his media outlets who are literally celebrating vigilantism and turning an alleged killer into their version of a hero. If Trump was a Muslim leader, not the leader of the Christian right, how would we in the media describe what he’s doing?”

“I asked that question on Monday, and there was a lot of conversation, particularly online after the segment aired, some of which was frankly not in good faith,” the MSNBC host continued. “But some of the conversation reflected the genuine feelings of people who have been subjected to the kind of stereotyping that I just described, and who take matters like this to heart because of it. And we should all be sensitive to that, and I certainly should have been sensitive to that.”

