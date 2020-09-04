Duckworth: Trump Uses Military Like Toy Soldiers Lined Up on His Desk — He ‘Doesn’t Understand the Sacrifice’

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that President Donald Trump uses the military for his ego and does not understand their sacrifice while reacting to The Atlantic article claiming the president said Americans who died in war were “losers” and “suckers.”

Duckworth said, “We all know this is exactly Donald Trump. This is who he is. People know the story is accurate because he’s consistently said these things over the years and continues to act in a way where he likes to use the military for his own personal ego as if we were some sort of toy soldiers you could pull out and line up on your desk to play with.”

“But he really doesn’t understand the sacrifice,” she continued. “And he truly doesn’t understand what it means to put something above yourself too, serve this nation and be willing to lay down one’s life with this nation. Because he does nothing that does not benefit Donald Trump, bottom line.”

