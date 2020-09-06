Gordon Chang: China Seems ‘to Be Favoring Joe Biden’ in Presidential Election

Author and columnist Gordon Chang on Sunday’s broadcast of New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” said China is pushing to meddle in the 2020 presidential election in Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s favor.

Chang, a leading expert on China, reasoned that the Asian superpower’s propaganda appears to be anti-President Donald Trump. He also said the Chinese Communist Party is “trying to make life very difficult” for Trump by “fueling” the violent Black Lives Matter protests.

“We always talk about Russian interference — and I’m sure Russia is trying to interfere one way or another — but China’s efforts dwarfs those of both Moscow and Tehran,” Chang advised.

Host John Catsimatidis asked Chang if he thinks China prefers Biden because of how tough Trump has been on them.

“From what little evidence we have about China’s troll-farm activity, with its bots and with all of its others, they seem to be favoring Vice President Biden, trying trying to make life very difficult for President Trump — as well as fueling the protests, of course,” Chang explained. “I think that Beijing has decided that it’s voting for the Democratic Party candidate.”

“In June, Twitter took down 174,000 fake Chinese accounts,” he added. “I think that gives you a sense of how large the Chinese effort is. It really is much larger than those of Russia.”

