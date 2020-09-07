CNN’s Acosta: Trump ‘Giving Away His Own October Surprise’ by Suggesting There Might Be Vaccine Before Election

Ian Hanchett

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta stated that President Donald Trump “was all but giving away his own October surprise,” by suggesting that a coronavirus vaccine might be ready before Election Day.

Acosta said that Trump “hinted, once again, that a vaccine could be available before Election Day, even though his own administration health experts have said repeatedly, don’t bet on it.”

He added, “During a Labor Day news conference that sounded more like a rally from the White House grounds, President Trump was all but giving away his own October surprise, suggesting there will be a coronavirus vaccine ready by Election Day.”

Acosta then played a clip of Trump saying there “maybe” a vaccine before Election Day.

