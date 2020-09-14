Cotton Announces Bill to Revoke China’s ‘Most Favored Nation’ Status

Monday during an interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) announced legislation to revoke China’s “most favored nation” status.

Cotton criticized 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden for being a longtime supporter of the increased trade opportunities with the Chinese Communist Party.

“This week is the 20th anniversary of Joe Biden voting to give permanent most favored nation status to China,” he said. “Just think about that — most favored nation status to a communist country. And over the last 20 years, that decision supercharged the loss of American manufacturing jobs. And Joe Biden just defended it last week. That’s why I’m introducing legislation this week that would repeal permanent most favored nation status and require the president and the Congress to decide it annually.”

Cotton warned Biden will continue to be cozy with the communist leadership of China if he is elected.

“Joe Biden supported that 20 years ago,” he continued. “Joe Biden supports it now. Joe Biden will continue to send our jobs to China if he is the president.”

The lawmaker from Arkansas also tweeted out his announcement Monday morning, saying, “China should be stripped of its permanent most-favored-nation status. Joe Biden voted to give the communist country the special trade status 20 years ago, supercharging the loss of American manufacturing jobs. I’m introducing legislation to end it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent