Pelosi: Trump ‘Hasn’t Been on the Level’ — Not a ‘Good Use of Time’ to Work With Him

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live” said it is not a good use of her time to negotiate with President Donald Trump because he is not on the “level.”

Melvin said, “Madame Speaker, with all due respect, you just said “forget him,” talking about the president. You haven’t talked to him about the wildfires. I get the impression you probably haven’t talked to him about the coronavirus relief bill. Have you and the president just stopped talking? Is that where we are?”

Pelosi said, “Well, I’ve spoken to his representatives, and he says that they speak for him. I take that to be true about the secretary of the treasury. We had worked together.”

She continued, “We worked with four COVID bills with the administration. Four passed in an overwhelmingly bipartisan way. I hope we can do it now. Quite frankly, my experience with the president is it hasn’t been on the level. You know, he’ll say something, then it doesn’t really happen. So in the interest of time, we’ll work with who he sends over.”

She added, “But on TV a number of times, the president said, “You send me a bipartisan immigration bill, and I will sign it,” and then walks away. You wonder who is in charge there if he says that and then walks away from it. So I don’t find it a good use of time, but I do know that the Congress and the executive branch need to work together to get the job done.”

