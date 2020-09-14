Vindman: ‘I Am Absolutely a Never Trumper’

Monday, during an interview that aired on NBC’s “Nightly News,” retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman acknowledged that he is now a “Never Trumper.” He complained the White House leaked a memo about him to congressional Republicans in a bid to smear him.

Vindman testified in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial last year, claiming to have witnessed Trump pressure the Ukrainian President in a phone call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

He argued that he had been nonpartisan before impeachment but now was “absolutely” a Never Trumper.

“I could say that I am now a Never Trumper,” Vindman said. “I was not a Never Trumper before. I was nonpartisan. Regardless of what administration, I would just try to do the best I could to advance national security interests. But I think as the President has attacked and politicized me directly — in taking a very sober view of where this President is taking this country, the divisions, the catering to our adversaries, the undermining of our national security interests, that I am absolutely a Never Trumper.”

