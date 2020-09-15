Trump on Biden: ‘This Guy Is Shot — Everyone Knows It’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to his 2020 Democratic opponent former Vice President Joe Biden calling him a “climate arsonist” and “climate denier.”

Trump hit Biden over his interviews and numerous gaffes on the campaign trail, saying he is “shot” and “everyone knows it.”

“You look at Biden, he’s reading notes and he’s reading teleprompters all the time, and he doesn’t read them well,” Trump outlined. “And during interviews, he’s doing an interview, and I saw it two or three weeks ago I said I think he’s reading a teleprompter. They are asking him a question and I watched and then when this guy gets asked about that he makes a fool out of himself and he can’t answer the question because he knows it’s true.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it. Nobody has,” he continued. “The man is shot, let’s face it. We can’t have a man whose shot because you know who’s not shot? Putin, President Xi, Kim Jong-un, they’re not shot. They are world-class chess players. This guy is shot. Everyone knows it, and we can’t lead an economy. Look at our economy. We have a record stock market, another good day today. We have a record stock market, we have a record everything. We’re back to where we were. The 401 (k)s, they’ll crash with this guy. I mean, he wants to raise interest rates. He wants to raise them very high, $4 trillion worth of interest rates. You’ll lose every business, you’ll close down every business, you’ll lose your jobs, people are going to be paying so much in taxes. He wants to raise taxes. He wants to see higher interest rates, he wants to see taxes … he wants $4 trillion in tax increases, and you can’t do that.”

Trump later emphasized, “Joe isn’t equipped to be president. He’s shot.”

